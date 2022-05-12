Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc delivered year-on-year improvement in both first-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) and revenues. While revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, EPS missed the same. Orders plunged 21.6% sequentially to $481 million, putting an end to the streak of sequential growth seen by the company over the past three quarters. Inflated steel, logistics and transportation costs, supply chain issues, and parts’ shortage will weigh on results this year. Even though Manitowoc continues to raise prices, it might not be adequate to counter the impact of high costs. The company now expects results in 2022 to be at the lower end of its earlier-provided guidance due to downward pressure on margins in the second half. The company had earlier provided adjusted EBITDA guidance at $130-$160 million and adjusted EPS between 65 cents and $1.35.”

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MTW opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 145,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.