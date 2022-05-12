Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

MBUU traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,790,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

