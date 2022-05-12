Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.
MBUU traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,790,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
