Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MBUU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
