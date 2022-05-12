Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.61.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

