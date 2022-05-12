Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $236,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $9.69 on Thursday, hitting $151.61. 5,495,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

