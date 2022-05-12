Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,752,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,173,934. The company has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

