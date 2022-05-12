Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.15. 1,460,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.57 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.