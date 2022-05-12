Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,450 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 630,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 61,445 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

INSG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

