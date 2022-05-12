Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.48

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 88441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

