Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.01). 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.09.

Get Maintel alerts:

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.