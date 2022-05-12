MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.30

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 180051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.89. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 36.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33.
In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,496.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.
MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
