MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.30

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 180051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.89. The company has a current ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 36.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,496.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

