Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,326. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
