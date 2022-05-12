Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,326. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

