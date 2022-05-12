Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.04 EPS.

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,567. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.