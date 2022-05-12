Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. Macerich also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

