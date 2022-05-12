Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 5.1%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 30,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,088,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,745,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.