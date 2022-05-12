LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.