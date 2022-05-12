LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.52. 32,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.78. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

