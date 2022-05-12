Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in April

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LOWLF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.23. The company had a trading volume of 178,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.30. Lowell Farms has a 1-year low of 0.19 and a 1-year high of 1.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lowell Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

