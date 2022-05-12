Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.80 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

