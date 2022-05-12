Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $968,000.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

