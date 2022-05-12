LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.58).

LON LMP opened at GBX 236.30 ($2.91) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 221.20 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

