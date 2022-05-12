LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.51. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

