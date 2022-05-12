LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

