Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,289. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

