loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $656.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In other loanDepot news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,772,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,571.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $796,500.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 585,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 187,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 82,989 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.