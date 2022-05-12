LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.79

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 5980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,441.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

