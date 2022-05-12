Lithium Hits Market Cap of $3.92 Million (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $3.92 million and $290,656.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lithium has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lithium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00560106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.72 or 1.95463990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,480,588 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.