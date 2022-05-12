Lisk Market Cap Achieves $123.43 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003357 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $123.43 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012709 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

