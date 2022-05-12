Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 33.5% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00564629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.78 or 2.02356066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.81 or 0.07028021 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,708,163 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

