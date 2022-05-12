Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.73

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 5618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

LEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $970.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.