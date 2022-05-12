Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.15

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 361451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $172,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,253. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

