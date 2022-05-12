Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of LNW opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78.

LNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

