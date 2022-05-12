Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.77

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 182842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 40.7% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 834,815 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 535,126 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

