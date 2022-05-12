Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.91

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 16021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 449,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 143,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 484,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

