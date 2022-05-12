Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Elliot S. Zimmer Sells 1,035 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LII stock opened at $209.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 70.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

