Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Reduced by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.37. 3,095,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

