Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343,320 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.70% of Lennar worth $243,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Lennar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

LEN stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. 3,364,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

