LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,705.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in LendingClub by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LendingClub by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

