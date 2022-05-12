Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $115.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Lemonade by 52.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lemonade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lemonade by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

