Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.09

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.09 and last traded at $125.41, with a volume of 20950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

