Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 403.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,970,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,772. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

