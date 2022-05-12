Lavaca Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,920 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,195 shares of company stock valued at $83,352,899. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

