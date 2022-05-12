Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,714,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,795. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.