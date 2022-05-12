Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.87

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 410152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

