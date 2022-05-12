Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Lantheus stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,894 shares of company stock worth $6,347,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

