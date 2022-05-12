Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Lam Research worth $202,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,870. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

