Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,646,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,078,283. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

