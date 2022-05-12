Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HP by 65.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of HP by 494.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 544,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746,211. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

