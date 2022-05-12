Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Progressive by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,573. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

