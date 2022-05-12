L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LCAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

