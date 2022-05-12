Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) dropped 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 79,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,022,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.